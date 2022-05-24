Everything You Need to Know About NYC's 2022 Fleet Week

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to fluctuate rapidly and NYC currently is experiencing a rise in infection rates due to Omicron variants. If you’re venturing out, triple-check safety protocols and be safe out there.

New York City's Fleet Week is back for its first in-person iteration since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the city is preparing to welcome thousands of service members with an exciting series of events.

Running from May 25 to 31, Fleet Week celebrates the US Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard with events across the city. Things kick off on May 25 with the Parade of Ships. Vessels will arrive on the west side of Manhattan, with plans to be docked at the piers by 8:30 am. It's recommended to arrive around 7 am to secure a viewing spot in places like Battery Park or Hudson River Park and watch them roll in.

If you want to get an inside look at them, ship tours will be offered on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, at Hell's Kitchen and Staten Island locations. You can check out the full schedule here.

The annual Fleet Week Freedom Run will take place on Thursday, May 26, with runners covering 1.7 miles of ground between North Cove Marina in the Financial District and the 9/11 Memorial Plaza. It will be open for public view for free.

The Navy Band will play concerts on Saturday, May 28, from 6 to 7:15, and Sunday, May 29, from 2 to 3:30 at Military Island in Times Square. The event is free and open to the public. Times Square also hosts a Navy Dive Tank exhibition on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm in the same location.

The Intrepid Air, Sea, and Space Museum is running a full week of programming, beginning with a free movie screening of the 1995 film Crimson Tide on Friday, May 27. It has special activities and displays throughout the week. They'll wrap up the week by hosting a Memorial Day ceremony and wreath-laying at 10 am on Monday, May 30. For the museum's full schedule and to purchase tickets, head to this website.

These are just some of the many exciting events coming to NYC for the week. Keep an eye on the Fleet Week Facebook and Twitter pages to learn more.