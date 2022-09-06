Heads-Up, NYC Is Under a Flood Watch & Hazardous Weather Alert Today

This year, Labor Day came and washed the summer away with some heavy rain. Dangerous consequences, though, could last through today, bringing a hazardous weather outlook to the NYC area and putting the city under flood watch.

The National Weather Service is warning New Yorkers of excessive rainfall, which prompted experts and officials to declare a flood watch until later today at 5 pm. Hazardous weather is also anticipated, and according to forecasters, some city areas could receive up to one inch of rain, Patch reports.

AccuWeather warns NYC residents that the city is at high risk for flash floods specifically today during the day and through the evening. New Yorkers should expect low visibility and travel delays, as well as slow-moving downpours.

Those living in highly urban neighborhoods or in poor drainage areas will be more at risk of flash floods. "​​Some of the highest chances of flooding will occur in urban areas," reads the AccuWeather report. "Where vast amounts of non-porous surfaces such as pavement and roofs do not allow for water to soak in, which can lead to quickly rising water levels."

While the rain will likely continue, Wednesday will be clear of any flood warnings, according to the National Weather Service's forecast. There will be a 60% chance of rain, and skies will remain cloudy until Thursday, when cooler temperatures (around 73 degrees) will sweep in.

For more information on how to stay safe during a hazardous weather like hurricanes and floods, you can check out our NYC hurricane guide.