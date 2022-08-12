You Can Now Glamp in a Shipping Container Overlooking the NYC Skyline

If you find yourself daydreaming about camping, but can't picture yourself leaving the concrete jungle anytime soon, NYC Glamping might have a solution for you.

The glamping rental development is introducing New Yorkers to its fancy shipping containers, which affords you a high-end overnight experience with amazing views of the iconic skyline. Located on the Brooklyn waterfront in the heart of Greenpoint, the converted shipping containers feature comfortable rooms equipped with all the amenities you need. In each unit, guests can feel at home in a space featuring A/C, WiFi, a shower, and a bathroom. A large window will provide them with breathtaking views of the city. On-site parking is also available.

To make your staycation even more memorable, each stay comes with free admission to Greenpoint's Skyline Drive-In, where happy glampers can catch a movie on their vacation nights. The containers are also conveniently located near Transmitter Park for a nice walk by the water, and Greenpoint's hottest dining destinations and bars are just around the corner.

The standard queen (one bedroom and one bathroom) unit costs $280 a night on weekdays and $300 a night during the weekend. Guests looking to rent a suite (a double, featuring two connected containers) can book one for $380 a night for a weekday, while a weekend night costs $420. To reserve your shipping containers, you can visit NYC Glamping's website or send an email directly to info@nycglamping.com including desired dates, full name, and phone number.

NYC Glamping is also offering 25% your stay if you book using the promo code NYLOCALS. To snag the deal, you can email info@nycglamping.com and include the promo code NYLOCALS in the subject line.

Check out some photos of the glamping site here below: