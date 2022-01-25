Halsey, Kid Cudi, and J. Cole Will Headline NYC's Governors Ball Music Festival

The event takes place from June 10 to 12 at Citi Field in Queens.

By Chris Mench

Published on 1/25/2022 at 12:00 PM

Halsey performing on stage
Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock

Governors Ball is getting ready to kick NYC's summer off in style, and today the festival revealed its full lineup.

Pop star Halsey and rappers Kid Cudi and J. Cole are set to headline the three-day music festival, which takes place from June 10 to 12 at Citi Field in Queens. Other major stars taking the stage include Playboi Carti, Flume, Migos, Kaytranada, Jack Harlow, Tove Lo, Roddy Ricch, Glass Animals, 100 Gecs, Clairo, and Jazmine Sullivan.

There's a ticket presale for Citi cardholders for the next two days, with general public tickets on sale beginning Thursday, January 24 at 12 pm Eastern time.

After canceling its 2020 event entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governors Ball returned last year with an early September time slot and headline performances from Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, J. Balvin, and Billie Eilish. The festival is back to its usual June weekend this year, just in time for warmer weather.

Check out the full lineup below:

Governors Ball full lineup poster
Image courtesy of Governors Ball

