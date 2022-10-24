These NYC Halloween Dog Festival Costumes Will Make Your Day

Even if you're not the biggest Halloween fan, you just can't hate on the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival.

Every year, dogs of all shapes and sizes strut down the street flaunting some brilliant and oftentimes hilarious Halloween costumes. This past Saturday, the 32nd edition of the festival took place, and it finally brought the celebrations back to Tompkins Square Park. Due to the pandemic, the festival had been substituted with a Zoom parade in 2020, while in 2021, it was relocated to East River Park.

Hundreds of dogs wearing the most creatively funny outfits showed up. One of the favorites on social media was definitely the bodega cat costume, which came with all the bodega ensemble and backdrop, including counter, ATM, and even popular signs. Representing Latin America's traditions, another four-legged friend was dressed as La Llorona, while a strong nod to NYC was given by the one dressed up like a spotted lanternfly (featuring its humans each in a shoe costume) and the dog flaunting a pizza rat costume. A Chihuahua even showed up as Jesus Christ bearing the cross.

Online voting to crown the best costumes started yesterday, and winners will be announced on October 31.

Take a look at a few highlights from the parade below: