NYC Could Witness an Isolated Tornado Today

New Yorkers who are cheering for the end of last week's heat wave might want to postpone the celebrations.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat advisory affecting the Big Apple is actually extending into Monday, and meteorologists are also throwing an isolated tornado and severe thunderstorms in the mix.

The heat advisory is in effect today from 11 am–6 pm, and the hazardous weather outlook signals that severe storms (from isolated to scattered) could hit the NYC area. New Yorkers could possibly witness intense winds, large hail, flash flooding, and even a tornado.

The temperatures, sadly, won't lower as much, though the thunderstorms will prevent them from climbing to new highs. According to the hazardous weather outlook, the heat index is expected to reach 97 degrees, and high humidity is to be expected.

Those looking to visit the beach today for a swim or a surf should also be weary of a high rip current risk. The rip current alert is in effect through this evening.

Luckily, Tuesday will bless the city with cooler weather, with a maximum temperature of 82 degrees in the forecast.