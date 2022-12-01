NYC Will Pay You $120,000 a Year to Become the Face of Rat Extermination

NYC is ready to get serious about its rat problem. In an effort to curb the rat population, the city is willing to shell out major money to hire for a new job, and New Yorkers are encouraged to apply.

The title is Director of Rodent Mitigation, and the lucky new hire would become the official face of NYC's battle against the city's (many) rats. Mayor Eric Adams signed a new legislation, dubbed the Rat Action Plan, in November to expand NYC's vermin mitigation efforts.

"There's nothing I hate more than rats," Adams said in a statement. "Getting our city clean and ridding our streets of these filthy creatures are key to our recovery."

The appealing salary ranges from $120,000–$170,000, and there are only a few eligibility requirements. First and foremost, you have to be a NYC resident, and a Bachelor's degree—along with a few years of professional experience—is needed. You also need to be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Power Point, and, as the job listing states, ideal qualifications include a "swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor, and general aura of badassery."

"Rats will hate this job posting," reads the official statement of values. "But 8.8 million New Yorkers and your city government stand ready to work with you to reduce the rat population, increase cleanliness, and prevent pestilence."

To apply for the job, you have to send in your resume, a cover letter, and three references. Good luck, and may you become the next Rat King.