Explore NYC's Historic Landmarks with This Impressive Digitized Photo Archive

New York City is forever evolving, with some of its once-iconic buildings and facades now lost to the city's constant remaking. While aspects of the city may have changed, many are preserved thanks to the tireless work of the city's Landmarks Preservation Commission. Now, the LPC's full Designated Photo Collection archive has been digitized and made available for free.

Spanning more than three centuries, the collection features historic photographs of buildings and other sites throughout the five boroughs that have been officially designated as historic landmarks. Users can search by name, address, block, lot number, or landmark number. The database also incorporates data on over 37,500 buildings across the city. Using this data, advanced search features are available for architect, style, construction date, materials used, and more. The treasure trove of photographs includes everything from historic homes to Broadway theater marquees to government buildings.

"Making LPC's work more accessible, transparent and efficient is essential to our success and has been a priority throughout my tenure," said Landmarks Preservation Commission Chair Sarah Carroll in a press release. "The LPC Designation Photo Collection will not only allow the public to have a greater understanding and appreciation of New York City's designated buildings and neighborhoods, but it will serve as a resource for applicants as they prepare their permit applications, which will help streamline the process."

The new database follows other recent digitization efforts in NYC, including the online release of the city's Historical Vital Records earlier this year. Check out the Landmarks Preservation Commission's full digitized archive right here.