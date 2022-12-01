One NYC Holiday Market Is Amongst the World's Best, Study Finds

The holidays are a big deal in NYC, and its many gorgeous holiday markets can prove it. One of them, however, stands a head above the competition, and was just recognized to be one of the best in the entire world.

The famous and local-favorite Union Square Holiday Market was just featured in a list evaluating the best holiday markets around the world. The results come from a study issued by the global travel website Big 7 Travel, which analyzed data regarding attendance, vendor variety, awards won, and popularity to come up with the results.

While it didn't win first place, the Union Square Holiday Market came 13th on the list. The gold medal went to the iconic Winter Wonders in Brussels, Belgium, while the second place was awarded to Gendarmenmarkt in Berlin, Germany. The US managed to snag the bronze medal, though, and represented the country with Christkindlmarket Chicago.

Take a look at the Top 15 list below:

1. Winter Wonders — Brussels, Belgium

2. Gendarmenmarkt — Berlin, Germany

3. Christkindlmarket Chicago — Chicago, USA

4. Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market — Birmingham, UK

5. Christmas Village Belvedere Palace — Vienna, Austria

6. Striezelmarket — Dresden, Germany

7. Krakow Christmas Market — Krakow, Poland

8. Galway Continental Christmas Market — Galway, Ireland

9. Zagreb Advent — Zagreb, Croatia

10. Sibiu Christmas Market — Sibiu, Romania

11. Gardens by the Bay's Christmas Wonderland — Singapore

12. Riga Christmas Market — Riga, Latvia

13. Union Square Holiday Market — New York, USA

14. Tuomaan Market — Helsinki, Finland

15. Koziar's Christmas Village — Bernville, USA

For a complete list of the top 50 holiday markets, you can visit this website.