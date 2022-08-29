The Opening Dates for NYC's Favorite Holiday Markets Just Dropped

A rumor has it that if you start focusing on the winter holidays right now, you'll have no time to mourn the end of summer. Luckily, UrbanSpace is here to help you do just that.

UrbanSpace, the runner and organizer of NYC's most popular holiday markets, just announced the dates for this year's run—and the markets will be open sooner than you might think. In addition to the iconic Union Square Holiday Market and the Columbus Circle Holiday Market, UrbanSpace announced the debut of a brand new market, which will plant its roots in Downtown Brooklyn's Borough Hall.

If you're a local business owner and wish to give the market a shot, UrbanSpace is currently looking for vendors like artisans, food and beverage operators, vintage and antique collectors to join the new Brooklyn location. For more details and information on how to participate, you can head over to its website.

This year, New Yorkers will be able to stroll through the many vendors of the Union Square Holiday Market from November 17 through December 24. The Columbus Circle Holiday Market, instead, will begin a little later, and will run from November 28 through December 24. Those wishing to visit the brand new Brooklyn Borough Hall Holiday Market will be able to do so from November 28 through December 26 every day from 11 am–8 pm.

Official hours for the Union Square and Columbus Circle Holiday Markets haven't been announced yet.