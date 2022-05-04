NYC Is Hosting Its First-Ever Espresso Martini Festival

Coffee stans and happy hour fans assemble. The Espresso Martini Fest is coming to NYC.

After debuting its Espresso Martini Fest in Australia in 2016 and then bringing it to London, Mr. Black, the premium coffee liquor, is bringing the festival to selected cities across the US, and NYC is one of them luckily.

For a whole week, from May 16 through May 22, participating bars across the city will be offering $12 espresso martinis, and patrons who RSVP to the fest will be able to admire and taste different bartenders' takes on the iconic drink.

Famous cocktail venues will participate in the festival, like East Village local favorites Mister Paradise and Pretty Ricky's and Greenwich Village's beloved Dante. Brooklynites, instead, will be able to flock to Williamsburg's recent addition Thief and Hole in the Wall, among others, to sip on some caffeinated drinks.

Espresso martinis have been circulating in bars worldwide for years, but they're having something of a moment in the US.

"The Espresso Martini is a genuine modern classic cocktail. It's been consistently popular around the world for 10 years, and it's great to see the US having its coffee cocktail renaissance in 2022," Tom Baker, Founder of Mr. Black, said in a statement. "Until we created Mr. Black in 2013, coffee was all but forgotten in the liquor industry—and now here we are working with some of the best bars in the US to showcase that very thing."

New Yorkers will also be able to get a sneak peek of how the perfect espresso martini comes to life. Bea Bradsell, cocktail expert and daughter of the creator of the espresso martini, Dick Bradsell, will hold an exclusive masterclass in NYC at Little Ways on May 17. To RSVP, you can visit this link.

And to keep the espresso martini party going, Mr. Black has also partnered with Dante for a special (and free!) Espresso Martini Fest event. Featuring some of the city's top bartenders like Channing Centeno from Bonnie's, Sam Casuga of Temple Bar, Leanne Favre of Clover Club, and Adam Montgomery from Hawksmoor, the event will take place at Dante's new Seaport location. To participate, guests only need to RSVP here. They will receive a complimentary espresso martini upon arrival and will be able to purchase $12 espresso martinis throughout the night.

You can visit this link for more information about the festival and its other US locations.

Check out the complete list of participating bars in NYC: