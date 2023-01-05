You Can Save Big on Your Next Trip with NYC Hotel Week

Forget the Airbnb; if you're looking to save some cash, this winter could be the perfect time to book your stay in New York City. That's right, NYC Hotel Week is back with major discounts on some of the city's most prominent hotels.

From January 3 through February 12, you can save up to 23% on hotel bookings across the city. The deals include hotels in iconic tourist locations like the heart of Midtown Manhattan, Chelsea, and the Financial District, as well as cozy spots across all five boroughs.

Make sure to read the fine print before you book, as each hotel has its own blackout dates and other restrictions. The promotion lines up with other NYC winter staples, including the upcoming Broadway Week and Restaurant Week that offer savings on other popular NYC attractions.

Check out all the hotel options here to book your stay now.