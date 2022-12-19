Here's Where NYC Is Installing 90 New 5G Towers to Boost Your Connection

Scrolling on your favorite social media and surfing the web is about to get easier in NYC. The city is installing 5G towers for better and faster connectivity around town, and they will be present across the five boroughs.

Standing at 32 feet tall, the 5G tower poles will be hard to miss. They are part of the Big Apple's program to bring high-speed internet to all of NYC's communities, including underserved neighborhoods, Patch NYC reports. Currently, the city is planning to install 90 of them, and the installation could begin as early as January 2023.

New Yorkers will get multiple benefits from the installation of the new towers. Free Wi-Fi access will be provided for all, and each pole will be equipped with USB charging, nationwide calling, and 911 and 311.

Take a look at this map put together by Patch NYC mapping out the new 5G towers in NYC: