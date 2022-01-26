Everything You Need to Know About NYC's New Interborough Express Train

The outer boroughs can often feel like an afterthought when it comes to the New York City subway system. The oft-forgotten G Train is currently the only subway line running directly between Brooklyn and Queens, but Governor Kathy Hochul is hoping to change that with a plan for a new mass transit line dubbed the Interborough Express (IBX).

Although there are many funding and construction hurdles to clear before the IBX could get the chance to whisk its first passengers across the city, the initiative appears to have fairly broad support from local politicians and community groups. So here's what you need to know about what could become NYC's newest transportation line.

Who Will It Serve?

The IBX would run on a pair of pre-existing right-of-ways called the Bay Ridge Branch and the Fremont Secondary, which stretch from South Brooklyn to central Queens. They haven't carried passenger rails since 1924, although freight trains still run there. The plan outlines stops in neighborhoods like Bay Ridge, Borough Park, Flatbush, Canarsie, Brownsville, and Bushwick in Brooklyn, as well as Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, and Jackson Heights in Queens. It would connect to as many as 17 subway lines (2,3,5,7,A,B,C,D,E,F,J,L,M,N,Q,R,Z), and would run from end to end in less than 45 minutes.

The neighborhoods the IBX would serve are over 70% non-white. Half of all residents in these areas don't own a car, and one in four have limited fluency in English. Several of the neighborhoods are considered transit deserts, and the MTA estimates the line would attract around 85,000 riders per day.

Versions of the plan have existed since the late '90s and have at times attempted to continue service through Astoria into the South Bronx. However, according to the MTA, recent feasibility studies found that the Hell's Gate bridge between Queens and the Bronx—already used by Amtrak and MetroNorth—can not handle the additional capacity that the IBX would generate.

