NYC Is Finally Fixing the Rotten Egg Stench Near LaGuardia

If you haven't already smelled it for yourself, it should come as no surprise that the area near the shithole that is LaGuardia Airport smells like an actual shithole.

That's why the Department of Environmental Protection plans to launch a $47 million project to dredge up all the toxic sludge and waste from sewer overflows that has accumulated at the bottom of Flushing Bay, according to a report by DNAinfo. Apparently, years worth of sludge growing in the water is responsible for the awful, rotten egg stench, which is damn nasty.

“Having the Flushing Bay cleared of its horrible odor is a huge relief -- it’s going to improve the quality of life for residents of East Elmhurst, the surrounding neighborhoods and anyone who flies out of LaGuardia Airport," said Councilwoman Julissa Ferreras-Copeland, whose district has been forced to live with the smell for years, according to the report.