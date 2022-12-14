NYC's J & M Trains Face 2 Years of Weekend Disruptions

Parts of Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan could be in for a painful few years of weekend travel on the city's subway system.

Due to a restoration project of the Williamsburg Bridge aimed at fixing important structural issues to prevent its towers from falling into disrepair, J and M train services will have to close during 25 weekends in 2023 and 2024, contract documents show. The schedule, though, is only preliminary for now, and the MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan told Gothamist specific closure times are not set yet.

According to the proposed schedule issued by the Department of Transportation to contractors, J and M trains would be affected by two weekend-long closures each month from May through October 2023, and from April through September 2024. Additionally, the schedule indicates that January 2023 will see a pair of J and M train weekend closures so construction crews can survey the tracks.

In addition to serving as a subway track, the Williamsburg Bridge also houses bike and pedestrian paths, both of which might be affected by the restoration project. Documents suggest they could be closed on nights and weekends throughout 2023 and 2024, although DOT spokesperson Tomas Garita told Gothamist that "impacts on the bike and pedestrian paths are not anticipated, but if needed will be coordinated well in advance of any closures."

The project should be completed by mid 2025, according to contract documents.