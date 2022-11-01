This New NYC Museum Exhibit Will Teach You All About the Jewish Deli

New Yorkers are about to embark on a journey of culinary discovery. An exhibit revolving around NYC's legendary and beloved Jewish delis is coming to town this November.

Dubbed "‘I'll Have What She's Having': The Jewish Deli," the exhibit will take over the New York Historical Society from November 11 through April 2. Upon entering the venue, visitors will walk through the history of Jewish delis, and will learn about how Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe brought and adapted their culinary traditions to the Big Apple.

A staple of American food culture, the Jewish deli is more than a Reuben sandwich on rye. Digging deep into the history behind the restaurants, the exhibit explores the stories of immigrant deli workers themselves, from Holocaust survivors to war refugees, and examines the impact that delis had on the social and cultural scene of over the years.

Visitors can expect to catch a multitude of original artifacts guiding them through the exhibit. Neon signs as well as real menus, advertisements, and deli workers' uniforms will all be featured in the space, and a selection of photographs from New York Historical's collection will be included as well. There will also be a Bloomberg Connects audio tour and a few interactive installations to enhance the visitor experience.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can head over to this website.