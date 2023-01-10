NYC's No-Snow Winter Is on the Verge of Setting a Record

This year, snowy New York City landscapes can only be seen in holiday movies, and it might still be quite some time before New Yorkers marvel at a proper snowfall.

According to the Storm Team at NBC New York, if the Big Apple doesn't witness a considerable snowfall in the near future, it could set a new record for the latest snowfall. So far, the city has only been hit by trace amounts of snow, which were oftentimes mixed with rain.

Compared to last winter, the city is almost 20 days overdue. In December 2021, Central Park recorded the first significant snowfall on December 23, which amounted to 0.2 inches. On average, the first snow is expected around December 7, which means a one-month delay for this winter. The latest first-snowfall ever recording in NYC was in 1973, when it took until January 29 for the city to see a measurable amount of white stuff.For now, predictions are not yet clear regarding the first considerable snowfall in the city, and it might be a while before citizens witness snow falling from the sky.