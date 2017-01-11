Man Runs Off With 86lb Bucket of Gold Worth $1.6 Million

Whether we'd like to admit it or not, most of us feel a twinge of devious impulse when walking past an open armored car. We don't act on it, of course, but the urge is still there -- which explains why one guy reached into the back of an armored car in NYC's Diamond District and grabbed a five-gallon bucket. A bucket, it turned out, that contained $1.6 million in gold flakes.

The incident occurred back in September, and surveillance footage released by the NYPD captured the whole thing as it unfolded. The man crosses the street, notices the back of the truck is open and unguarded, and decides to make his move -- his move, in this instance, is to grab an 86lb metal bucket and take off down the street with it. You can practically hear Yakety Sax playing while it happens:

