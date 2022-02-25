The NYC Marathon Will Return to Full Capacity This Year, Here's How to Sign Up

After two years of disrupted races, the New York City Marathon will be back at full capacity in 2022, organizers said.

The New York Road Runners (NYRR) announced this week that the November 6 event will host 50,000 runners for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The race was canceled entirely in 2020 and ran at half-capacity in 2021. All racers will be required to be vaccinated in order to participate.

"Every year, runners from all over the world come to New York City because there’s no better race than the New York City Marathon," said Mayor Eric Adams. "This race is the strongest proof of New York's unrelenting spirit and determination, and we are proud to announce that, this year, we’ll be back at full capacity. With 50,000 runners competing in November, the city that never sleeps will be where champions are made."

Racers can begin applying for the non-guaranteed general entry drawing on March 9, with applications closing March 23. The drawing will take place on Wednesday, March 30. You can learn more about the application process on the NYRR website.