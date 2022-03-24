NYC Lifts Vaccine Mandate Restrictions for Athletes & Performers

Kyrie Irving will be able to join his Brooklyn Nets teammates on the court of Barclays Center again without being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayor Eric Adams announced this morning that vaccine restrictions affecting performers and athletes will be lifted in New York City today, allowing unvaccinated players like Irving to play home games again.

The decision affects the NBA as well as other sports like the Major Baseball League and the National Hockey League, which means unvaccinated players on the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, New York Yankees, New York Mets, and New York Rangers will all be allowed on their home court without risking hefty fines. It would also allow NYC-based musical artists to perform concerts in their hometown; visiting athletes and performers were already exempt from the mandate.

"This is about putting New York athletes on a level playing field," said Mayor Adams during a news conference at Citi Field, ESPN reports. "We were treating our performers differently because they live and play in New York City."

The vaccine mandate will still apply to other categories of workers, including teachers, stadium workers, police officers, and firefighters. When questioned about why athletes and performers earned specific exemptions, Adams noted the different policies for athletes and performers who were residents versus visitors, adding that they "have an outsized impact on our economy."

Adams continued to encourage Irving to follow the city's former policy just last week. "Kyrie, you should get vaccinated," the Mayor said. "This does not change my message that everyone should get vaccinated."

Irving has been by far the most high-profile athlete on a New York sports team to speak out against mandatory vaccination. His decision not to get vaccinated was met with widespread criticism, but other famous basketball players have been vocal about the vaccine mandate before today's news. As TheNew York Timesnotes, Kevin Durant told reporters that Mayor Adams was only "looking for attention" by enforcing the vaccine mandate, while Lebron James vented his frustration on Twitter, where he said that it "makes absolutely zero sense" not to let Irving play. James finished the tweet off with a #FreeKyrie hashtag.

Adams did not eliminate the possibility that vaccine exemptions for athletes could be pulled back in the event of another COVID outbreak in New York City.