This McDonald's Is Offering All-Day 'Superhero' Breakfast Meals for Charity

Today is your chance to be a superhero.

One local McDonald's location in New York City is celebrating National Superhero Day by bringing back its much-loved all-day breakfast options, and they're committing the profits to a good cause. On Thursday, April 28, anyone who buys one of the four all-day breakfast meal choices at the McDonald's at 480 3rd Avenue in Manhattan will see 50% of the proceeds of their purchase donated to the Ronald McDonald House New York.

The options are as follows:

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Meal including one small Premium Roast Coffee or OJ

Sausage, Egg & Biscuit Meal including one small Premium Roast Coffee or OJ

Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddles Meal including one small Premium Roast Coffee or OJ

Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles Meal including one small Premium Roast Coffee or OJ



"Ronald McDonald House New York does tremendous work in our New York City communities, and as a local business owner, I am honored to support their efforts," said McDonald's Owner/Operator Paul Goodman, who owns the franchise location. "We hope the Superhero Meal will bring some light and joy to these kids and help to raise awareness of this organization's critical support and care for the families who need it most. I encourage everyone to stop by our restaurant and order the Superhero Meal!"

McDonald's discontinued its all-day breakfast menu in 2020 to simplify its menu for operators. However, individual franchisees are still allowed to serve breakfast beyond 11 am. Goodman is looking to capitalize on its popularity to help a good cause.