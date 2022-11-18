NYC's Meatpacking Is Transforming Into a Holiday Oasis with Lights & Snow People

The first snow might have yet to hit the city, but Meatpacking District will soon see a few snow people hanging out soon.

Starting December 8 and running through mid-January of next year, the hip Manhattan neighborhood is bringing back its festive decorations and artistic installations. Featuring its iconic and larger-than-life snow people, which originally debuted last year and gained popularity among residents and visitors, the district will be welcoming visitors into an artsy, holiday-themed world.

The snow people on display will be dressed for the part, too. To fully represent the Meatpacking District and its design-forward reputation, the installations will be embellished with customized accessories to make them really stand out in the neighborhood. Visitors will be able to get close to the figures as well, and posing for photos with them is not only allowed but encouraged.

Lights will be central to Meatpacking's holiday makeover as well. Visitors will be able to catch a series of light installations adorning Ninth Avenue between 14th Street and Gansevoort Street, while neon lights in abstract shapes will add an artistic touch to the district. The grand finale will be in Gansevoort Plaza, where the district's colonnade will be draped in gorgeous neon lights.

There will even be photo opportunities for New Yorkers and tourists alike, including two giant geometric frames located along Ninth Avenue.

Take a look at some photos below: