Everybody Wants to Move to NYC, but New Yorkers Are Thinking About Miami

While everybody is dreaming of moving to the Big Apple, New Yorkers are already thinking about Florida.

According to a recent study by American Home Shield, a Memphis-based home warranty company, NYC is the most desirable location to move to from other American cities. An analysis of search engine data found that residents of 52 out of 100 largest cities in the US are looking for information online about moving to the Big Apple more than any other city. Outsiders are most attracted to NYC's well-known hustle and bustle.

New Yorkers, though, have their sights set south. The study found that some New Yorkers would relocate to Miami if they had a choice, looking for better weather and more affordable accommodations. Florida as a whole is America's most desirable state to move to according to the study.

San Francisco was the second-most searched city for moving, with cities like Atlanta, Miami, and Las Vegas also attracting lots of attention.

To come up with the results, American Home Shield analyzed data gathered in May 2022. Among the factors considered were the number of Google searches for the "moving to x" keyword, with "x" being swapped for each state, the 100 most populated cities in the US, and every country across the world. If the average number of monthly searches for two places were a tie, the destination with the highest total search volume over the prior year was selected as the most searched.

For more information and to take a look at the entire study, you can visit this website.