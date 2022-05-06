A Guide to NYC Food, Drink, and Gift Specials for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is almost here, and New Yorkers are gearing up for a day of brunches, flowers, and sweet treats. If you haven't made any plans yet, don't worry. There's still plenty of time to snag a reservation or find that perfect gift.

To help you out, Thrillist rounded up some exciting food, drink, and gift specials being offered across the city this year. Whether you're looking for a gift with a cause or trying to find a cute Mother's Day cocktail, we have some perfect suggestions to celebrate mom.

Food & Drink specials for Mother's Day

Fig & Olive

The special: A Mediterranean-inspired three-course pre-fixe brunch menu. Priced at $52, the menu features Fluke Crudo, Mafaldine, Green Vegetables Frittata, and more prepared by culinary director Chef Alain Allegretti.

The Williamsburg Hotel

The special: High tea with a live jazz quartet featuring a free mimosa for mom and a three-tiered Mother's Day tower of bite-sized sweet and savory treats.

Magic Hour

The special: Mother's Day Red Velvet Waffles featuring cream cheese frosting, whipped cream, and sprinkles for $18. There are also mom-themed cocktails like the Momager (serving 2-4) inspired by Kris Jenner and the Schitts Creek-themed Moira Rose.

The Gray Mare

The special: A complimentary mimosa for mom (one per table) upon arrival. If you book through Resy, you'll also receive a mini bouquet from the East Village flower shop Sunny's.

Sugar Factory

The special: A Mother's Day treat that's literally as good as gold. New York Cheesecake dipped in dark chocolate and topped with whipped cream, chocolate-covered strawberries, a raspberry macaron, and edible gold for $21.

Gift specials for Mother's Day

Victoria's Secret Beauty Presents: Bombshell Gardens at the High Line

The special: Customized Mother's Day cards with Ellen Weldon Designs are available to make all weekend. On Sunday, you can bring your whole family for a portrait by Sophie Elgort.

Starbright Floral Designs

The special: The "Keeping Families Close" bouquet featuring green hydrangea, yellow orchids, and red roses. 25% of proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House New York, which supports families fighting pediatric cancer.

