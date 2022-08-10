NYC's Congestion Pricing Plan Could Include Tolls Up to $23

After years of planning, NYC is set to implement congestion pricing in Manhattan at the end of next year or the beginning of 2024. But the amount it will ultimately cost drivers has been an open question. Now, there are some (expensive) answers.

In an environmental assessment released Wednesday, the MTA presents a series of options for tolling Manhattan's central business district. The most expensive of these options put the toll at $23 for a personal car or for-hire vehicle to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street, while the cheapest would cost drivers about $9. Trucks could pay anywhere from $12 to a whopping $82. Prices will likely vary based on the time of day, with higher fees during peak hours, and officials have yet to decide on a final toll price.

Congestion pricing is designed explicitly to discourage driving into Manhattan. The environmental assessment estimates that these tolls could reduce car traffic by around 20% and truck traffic by anywhere from 21–81%. Meanwhile, it's expected to raise nearly a billion dollars annually that will be invested in the city's mass transit systems.

Right now, drivers from the outer boroughs can enter Manhattan via more than a dozen bridges for free. Drivers from New Jersey are already tolled at the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels and the George Washington Bridge, as are users of the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel in southern Manhattan and the Queens Midtown Tunnel on the East Side. Different proposals outlined in the environmental assessment offer different solutions, but drivers may be offered a credit on their congestion pricing fee against their bridge or tunnel tolls. Drivers on the West Side Highway and FDR Drive would not be tolled unless they entered Manhattan's street grid.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 7 million people traveled in and out of this central business district daily via all modes of transportation. City and state officials hope congestion pricing will encourage more mass transit use and fund much-needed repairs and upgrades.

The MTA has several projects in the works, including the soon-to-be-opened Grand Central Madison LIRR station and the Second Avenue subway extension. There are also significant proposals like Governor Kathy Hochul's Interborough Express that could someday connect Brooklyn and Queens and a potential new 7 train stop in Hell's Kitchen.