Everything You Need to Know About NYC's 2022 Museum Mile Festival

After two years of pandemic-mandated virtual iterations, the Museum Mile Festival is returning in full bloom and in person for its 44th edition.

Tomorrow, on June 14, art-centered festivities will take place on Fifth Avenue between East 79th and 110th Streets. The doors of eight museums, including all-time favorites like the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Guggenheim Museum, will open for the evening event between 6 and 9 pm, and will welcome visitors with free art exhibitions, performances, and activities.

In addition to the ones just mentioned, the participating museums include El Museo del Barrio, Neue Galerie, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, the Jewish Museum, the Museum of the City of New York, and the Africa Center. While the museums are open, the Church of the Heavenly Rest will kick off its Block90 on Museum Mile event on East 90th Street, where it will offer food and host a marching band performance.

From puppet shows and art workshops hosted by the Met to a free Vasily Kandinsky exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum, visitors will get the chance to experience art through every means. DJ and music performances will light up both the Africa Center and El Museo, and guests can expect to participate in many workshops and events in every participating institution.

For a complete list and calendar of tomorrow's special events at every museum, you can visit the following pages and websites: