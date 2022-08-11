NYC Is Ranked the Best City in the World to Find Your Soulmate, Study Finds

If you're single in New York and are longing for a partner, you may not need to look elsewhere to find love.

A new study found that NYC is the soulmate capital in the world. The Soulmate Index, an index developed by experts at engagement ring specialists, Angelic Diamonds, determined that the Big Apple is the true city of love. To come up with the ranking, experts analyzed a multitude of factors, including country and city population, international tourist arrivals, number of single people, dating app downloads, google searches for soulmates, and number of dating hotspots.

New York City, which counts 8 million residents, is definitely one of the most densely populated cities in the US. The country as a whole has the second largest number of single people in the world (125 million), upping the chances of encountering other single people.

It's also fairly easy to meet new people in New York. The study notes the hundreds of date-worthy restaurants and bars, as well as romantic green spaces and cozy coffee shops. Whether you're going on a date or are a hopeless romantic trying to meet someone new, there are thousands of social scenes you can visit in the city, and that improves your chances if you're single and ready to mingle.

Everybody has either downloaded a dating app once, or at least knows someone who has. The US counts over 50 million dating app downloads, coming in second place after China. This translates to 16% of the US population having downloaded or using dating apps. Applying that number to the NYC population means that around 1,280,000 people in the Big Apple are estimated to use dating apps, an encouraging statistic for single people.

To take a look at the study and national as well as world statistics, you can visit this link.