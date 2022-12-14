These 10 NYC Neighborhoods Are Expected to Attract the Most Renters Next Year

In 2023, NYC renters are surely hoping for some relief from the eye-watering heights the real estate market reached this year. According to a new StreetEasy analysis, they'll be looking across the city for the best deals.

The real estate website published a list today of 10 neighborhoods it expects to be hot for renters in the coming year, with many renters focused on finding affordability and proximity to work as people continue returning to the office. The analysis weighed changes in asking rents, sale prices, and StreetEasy search volume throughout the year.

Manhattan's East Side is expected to be a major draw, with three neighborhoods on the eastern half of the island making the Top 10 list. This includes Turtle Bay in Midtown, which topped the list, as well as East Harlem and Kips Bay.

Queens landed four neighborhoods on the list, with Elmhurst leading the way, followed by Woodside, Sunnyside, and Middle Village. Many of these neighborhoods offer vibrant food and cultural scenes as well as public transit connections for access to other parts of the city.

Brooklyn is also well-represented, with spiking interest in Bushwick (No. 2 on the list) as well as East Flatbush and Sunset Park as buyers and renters continue to search for greater affordability in a punishing market.

Check out the full Top 10 list below, and read more about StreetEasy's analysis here.

1. Turtle Bay, Manhattan

2. Bushwick, Brooklyn

3. East Harlem, Manhattan

4. Elmhurst, Queens

5. Woodside, Queens

6. Sunnyside, Queens

7. East Flatbush, Brooklyn

8. Kips Bay, Manhattan

9. Sunset Park, Brooklyn

10. Middle Village, Queens