These 3 NYC Neighborhoods Are Among the Top 10 Best Places for Young Professionals

New York City may be known for its high prices and competitive job market, but it's also a magnet for young people looking to start their careers. In fact, three of the Big Apple neighborhoods should be among your top picks if you're a young professional looking to put down roots.

The data and reviews company Niche just released a ranking of the best places to live for young professionals in the US, and three NYC neighborhoods snagged a spot amongst the Top 10. Hell's Kitchen is the overall winner, being ranked first on the list, while Nolita follows right after at No. 2. Later in the list, instead, Niche ranked Murray Hill as the 10th best place.

To come up with this ranking, Niche took into consideration a variety of factors, including the number of millennial residents and job opportunities, as well as access to bars, restaurants, and affordable housing. Among the data sources, Niche included the US Census and the FBI, and data from the BLS was also used.

Hell's Kitchen wins a gold medal in the ranking, flaunting an A+ in both the overall Niche grade and in night life. On its report card, commute, health & fitness, diversity, and outdoor activities are all awarded a perfect grade, while fields like housing, jobs, safety, and cost of living are graded lower, averaging at C.

Nolita, the second on the list, has a similar report card, but it beats Hell's Kitchen in safety (B-). Top scorers for the neighborhood are its nightlife as well as its commute and health & fitness. In addition, the public schools are considered to be above average.

According to the report, Murray Hill offers residents a "dense urban feel," and housing is deemed slightly better than Hell's Kitchen and Nolita. Nightlife is great here as well, as are commute and health & fitness. It is also considered an extremely good neighborhood for families, although the cost of living and jobs are respectively marked C- and C+.

To read the full list and to go through more Niche rankings, you can visit the Niche website.