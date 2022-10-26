Celebrity-Favorite NYC Nightclub 1Oak Has Officially Closed for Good

Waiting in line during cold winter nights for a chance to get into one of Meatpacking's most exclusive venues will now be nothing but a distant memory. 1Oak, the iconic NYC club, has been officially evicted from its West Side location, and it is now closed for good.

Financial reasons are the reason for the club's sudden demise. The club owed almost $1.8 million in back rent according to court records, and prices had even increased to $72,000 a month by 2021.

The news came as a shock to co-owner Richie Akiva, who wasn't expecting the city's eviction decision, the New York Postreports. After the pandemic-mandated temporary closure of the club in 2021, Akiva had originally given his word 1Oak would eventually reopen its doors. On October 20th, the city's decision broke the co-owner's promises.

After temporarily closing in 2021, Akiva's company 17th Street Entertainment LLC reportedly didn't have access to the funds coming from the federal Payment Protection Program loans due to a dispute with corporate partner Katz Group. Because of the quarrel, JP Morgan Chase proceeded to freeze the club's account.

"Richie has been trying to reopen these clubs and still hopes to do that, but you can't do that when your bank unilaterally freezes your accounts, without a court order," Akiva's attorney, Julian Perlman, told the New York Post. "[The club] could reopen tomorrow, as Richie has been trying to do, if it could just have access to its own money."