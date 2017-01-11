Bald Eagles Are Back in NYC After More Than 100 Years

For the first time in over a century, bald eagles are nesting in NYC, according to a report by the National Audubon Society, thereby making our city even more American than that time we got pumpkin spice latte burgers.

Two of the once gravely endangered birds were spotted nest-making in early January close to an uninhabited island near Staten Island, according to the Audubon report. Along with the new NYC eagle residents, there are approximately 173 breeding pairs that nest in all of New York State, and nationally, the population of bald eagles has increased from near extinction over the last few decades due to vigorous Endangered Species Act protections and reintroduction efforts, the report notes.