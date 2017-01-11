This App Fights Your Parking Tickets So You Don't Have to

On top of being an excellent source of revenue for the city, parking tickets are a fantastic way to completely ruin any New Yorker's day -- provided they don't ride the MTA, in which case that day was ruined anyway. If you plan to fight a ticket, though, you should probably know there's a new app called WinIt that'll take on the city in your place.

Here's how it works: you take a photo of your ticket and submit it through the app, whereupon WinIt's experts review the charge and schedule a hearing to contest it, updating you via email throughout the process. If the hearing's successful, you pay WinIt 50% of whatever the ticket cost would've been -- if you lose, you simply pay the fine as you normally do, and you don't owe WinIt anything. Sounds too good to be true, right?