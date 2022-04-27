Blondie, Pusha T, Simple Plan to Perform at This Rooftop Summer Venue with NYC Skyline Views

Get ready to sing your lungs out all summer long from NYC's most scenic rooftop venue. The Summer Concert Series at The Rooftop at Pier 17 is coming back in full swing for its fourth edition.

Crowned the "Best New Concert Venue" by Pollstar, The Rooftop at Pier 17 is hosting a seemingly never-ending list of concerts starting May 8 through the whole summer. With at least 60 shows planned (and possibly more to come), the rooftop venue is kicking off in May with a performance by pop-punk bands Simple Plan and Sum 41.

The following weeks will feature more notable acts across genres. Hip-hop fans will be able to enjoy a performance by Pusha T—who recently released his new album—while rock and alternative music enthusiasts will have a long list of artists to choose from, including 5 Seconds of Summer, The Offspring, Tash Sultana, Jason Mraz, and even Blondie.

To make the experience unique, The Rooftop at Pier 17 is unveiling new amenities this season. Concert-goers will be able to relax and grab a drink at The Patrón Patio, a new lounge area sponsored by Patrón Tequila featuring delicious craft cocktails and frozen beverages. In addition, guests who wish to make the experience even more memorable can purchase V.I.P. access to a new area—dubbed the Grey Goose Terrace—which features a private rooftop with lounge seating, dedicated food and cocktails available for purchase, and majestic views of the Brooklyn Bridge.

If concerts are not your thing, you can still visit The Rooftop at Pier 17 during non-concert days. On its day off, the venue transforms into The Greens—a beautiful lounge area featuring private rentable mini lawns, a cocktail bar, and a restaurant from which guests can admire the skyline view.

Tickets for the Summer Concert Series are now on sale on Ticketmaster. For more information, you can visit the Pier 17 website.

Check out the lineup of the confirmed artists so far: