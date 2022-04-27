Blondie, Pusha T, Simple Plan to Perform at This Rooftop Summer Venue with NYC Skyline Views
The Summer Concert Series at The Rooftop at Pier 17 is coming back for its fourth edition.
Get ready to sing your lungs out all summer long from NYC's most scenic rooftop venue. The Summer Concert Series at The Rooftop at Pier 17 is coming back in full swing for its fourth edition.
Crowned the "Best New Concert Venue" by Pollstar, The Rooftop at Pier 17 is hosting a seemingly never-ending list of concerts starting May 8 through the whole summer. With at least 60 shows planned (and possibly more to come), the rooftop venue is kicking off in May with a performance by pop-punk bands Simple Plan and Sum 41.
The following weeks will feature more notable acts across genres. Hip-hop fans will be able to enjoy a performance by Pusha T—who recently released his new album—while rock and alternative music enthusiasts will have a long list of artists to choose from, including 5 Seconds of Summer, The Offspring, Tash Sultana, Jason Mraz, and even Blondie.
To make the experience unique, The Rooftop at Pier 17 is unveiling new amenities this season. Concert-goers will be able to relax and grab a drink at The Patrón Patio, a new lounge area sponsored by Patrón Tequila featuring delicious craft cocktails and frozen beverages. In addition, guests who wish to make the experience even more memorable can purchase V.I.P. access to a new area—dubbed the Grey Goose Terrace—which features a private rooftop with lounge seating, dedicated food and cocktails available for purchase, and majestic views of the Brooklyn Bridge.
If concerts are not your thing, you can still visit The Rooftop at Pier 17 during non-concert days. On its day off, the venue transforms into The Greens—a beautiful lounge area featuring private rentable mini lawns, a cocktail bar, and a restaurant from which guests can admire the skyline view.
Tickets for the Summer Concert Series are now on sale on Ticketmaster. For more information, you can visit the Pier 17 website.
Check out the lineup of the confirmed artists so far:
- May 8: Simple Plan & Sum 41 – The Blame Canada Tour
- May 12: Koffee – The Gifted Tour
- May 13: Jessie James Decker – The Woman I've Become Tour
- May 15: Deftones
- May 17: The Offspring – Let The Bad Times Roll Tour
- May 18: DEVO
- May 20: James Arthur – It'll All Make Sense Tour
- May 21: Michaël Brun presents Bayo
- June 4: Vance Joy – The Long Way Home Tour
- June 6 & 7: The Head And The Heart – Every Shade of Blue Tour 2022
- June 12: Bayside / Thrice
- June 15: Rebelution – The Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022
- June 16: Pusha T – It's Almost Dry Tour
- June 18: Ben Rector – The Joy of Music Live
- June 24 & 25: Two Evenings with Greensky Bluegrass
- June 26: Tash Sultana – Terra Firma 2022
- June 29: Billy Strings – Summer Tour 2022
- June 30: Flogging Molly & The Interrupters
- July 7: Yacht Rock Revue 2022 Tour
- July 8: Bikini Kill
- July 12 & 13: 5 Seconds of Summer – Take My Hand World Tour
- July 15: The Psychedelic Furs – Made of Rain 2022 Tour
- July 22: Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys feat. Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs & more
- July 23: Alexisonfire
- July 29: Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine – Outside Problems Tour
- August 4: The Driver Era – Summer Tour 2022
- August 5: Jason Mraz & Raining Jane – Lalalalivesongs
- August 6: Atmosphere and Iration – Sunshine and Summer Nights Tour
- August 9: Rise Against with The Used
- August 11: Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- August 12: Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness – Hello Gone Days Tour
- August 13: Franz Ferdinand – Hits to The Head Tour
- August 16: David Gray – White Ladder The 20th Anniversary Tour
- August 17 & 18: Blondie + special guest The Damned – Against The Odds Tour
- August 24: Slightly Stoopid – Summer Traditions Tours
- August 26: Local Natives – Inside An Hourglass Tour
- September 1 & 2: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
- September 8 & 9: Mt. Joy - Orange Blood Tour
- September 22: Jon Pardi - Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour 2022