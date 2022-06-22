This NYC Pizzeria Was Just Named the Best in the Country

New York City is home to nine of the best pizzerias in the United States.

By Serena Tara

Published on 6/22/2022 at 4:39 PM

Photo by Mark Weinberg, courtesy of Una Pizza Napoletana

It may come not as a surprise, but New York City is officially home to the best pizza in the US.

The Italian-born and Italian brand-sponsored guide Top 50 Pizza just declared so, unveiling the list of the 50 best pizza spots in the country. Anthony Mangieri's Una Pizza Napoletana, which is located in the Lower East Side and recently reopened after a two-year hiatus, is at the top of the list. San Francisco's Tony's Pizza Napoletana was awarded second place, while New York's own Ribalta NYC ended up third.

Mangieri has been preparing pizza doughs daily for the past 25 years, and has constantly been pursuing perfection by tweaking the recipe every day to try and achieve what he considers "the perfect pie."

"It's humbling, and I am filled with gratitude," said Mangieri in a statement. "Every day since opening Una Pizza in 1996 I've had the dream to pursue this work without compromise. We've been so blessed to be able to do this and continue to learn and grow as a pizzeria and as pizza makers."

During the past year, Top 50 Pizza inspectors were secretly sent to visit pizzeria after pizzeria in the US, and have been closely tasting and scrutinizing pies to come up with the ultimate ranking. To the inspectors, quality of the dough and of the raw ingredients are paramount, and service as well as attention and care given to the customer ate definitely taken into account as well.

Altogether, New York City has the highest number of pizzerias in the Top 50 Pizza list, with nine venues mentioned in this year's guide. San Francisco and Portland are in second place with five restaurants each.

Take a look at the full Top 50 Pizza list for 2022:

  1. ​​Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA
  2. Tony's Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA
  3. Ribalta NYC – New York, USA
  4. Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City, USA
  5. O' Munaciello – Miami, USA
  6. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago, USA
  7. Song' E Napule – New York, USA
  8. La Leggenda Pizzeria – Miami, USA
  9. Pizzana – Los Angeles, USA
  10. Kesté Fulton – New York, USA
  11. Ken's Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA
  12. Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix, USA
  13. Jay's Artisan Pizzeria – Kenmore, USA
  14. Ops – New York, USA
  15. Doppio Zero – San Francisco, USA
  16. Lovely's Fifty Fifty – Portland, USA
  17. Partenope Ristorante – Dallas, USA
  18. Apizza Scholls – Portland, USA
  19. Flour House – San Luis Obispo, USA
  20. Forcella – New York, USA
  21. Pizzeria Mozza – Los Angeles, USA
  22. Roberta's – New York, USA
  23. Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA
  24. Mission Pizza Napoletana – Winston – Salem, USA
  25. Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana – Darnestown, USA
  26. A 16 – San Francisco, USA
  27. San Matteo – Pizzeria e Cucina – New York, USA
  28. Brick Fire Tavern – Honolulu, USA
  29. Del Popolo – San Francisco, USA
  30. Pasquale Jones – New York, USA
  31. Forno Rosso – Chicago, USA
  32. Il Forno – San Antonio, USA
  33. Pasquale's Pizzeria – South Kingstown, USA
  34. Stanzione 87 – Miami, USA
  35. Coals Artisan Pizza – Louisville, USA
  36. Flour + Water Pizzeria – San Francisco, USA
  37. Robert's Pizza and Dough Company – Chicago, USA
  38. Pomo – Scottsdale, USA
  39. Bufalina Due – Austin, USA
  40. Nostrana – Portland, USA
  41. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana – Colorado Springs, USA
  42. Angelina's Pizzeria Napoletana – Irvine, USA
  43. Scottie's Pizza Parlor – Portland, USA
  44. Cart-Driver RiNo – Denver, USA
  45. Bricco Coal Fired Pizza – Haddon Township, USA
  46. Roostica Wood-Fire Pizzeria – Key West, USA
  47. Diavola – Indianapolis, USA
  48. Spark Pizza – Redmond, USA
  49. Fabrica Pizza – Tampa, USA
  50. Craft 64 – Scottsdale, USA

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Serena Tara is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.