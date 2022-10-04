NYC Wants to Turn Old Newsstands Into Rest & Recharge Hubs for Delivery Workers

The delivery workers that NYC relies on may soon get what they deserve—spaces to rest, recharge, and (at least during the winter months) get some shelter between deliveries.

US Senator Chuck Schumer and Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday a proposed $1 million grant to turn old and abandoned newsstands and other empty spaces into hubs for delivery workers.

Inside the dedicated spaces, workers would be able to take a break while waiting for the next delivery task. The hubs would also be equipped with charging stations for electric bikes as well as bike tools, and they'd provide a safe shelter to face winter's worst conditions. The number of hubs that would eventually be built in the pilot program is still to be determined.

The hubs would also solve a safety concern linked to possible fire hazards. Charging e-bikes at the stations would help lower the risk of in-house fires for delivery workers who are forced to recharge their bikes overnight. As Adams pointed out, the hubs would follow the standards set by the FDNY and the city buildings department, and they would be built following strict safety protocols.

Right now, the funding is pending approval. It will be presented to the Senate in a spending package that's expected to pass in December. According to city parks department commissioner Sue Donoghue, if the plan is successful and gets the funding it needs, it will still need to be approved by NYC's Franchise and Concession Review Committee, Gothamist reports.

"These are essential services, and we're going to continue to ensure that they have the infrastructure to carry out what they need to perform their duties," Adams said at a news conference on Monday. "This is the beginning of re-examining our street furniture and our street design so that we can use the infrastructure in the right way."