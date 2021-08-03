Soon You’ll Need to Show Proof of Vaccination to Enjoy Indoor Dining in NYC

In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its highly contagious Delta variant, this morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new New York City program that will soon require employees and customers of three local industries offering indoor experiences to have at least one dose of an approved COVID vaccine.

Named the Key to NYC Pass, the program will focus on indoor dining, indoor fitness, and indoor entertainment and performances. Over the next few weeks, the city will conduct research for the initiative and share the plan’s final details on August 16, with enforcement of the mandate beginning on September 13, the first full week after Labor Day.

“If you want to participate in our society fully… you’ve got to get vaccinated—it’s time,” said de Blasio.

As the first program of its kind in the country, de Blasio’s announcement comes less than two months after NYC fully reopened and lifted all COVID-19 related restrictions on June 15. To date, while over 60% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, because of Delta and those who are not vaccinated, the percentage of locals testing positive continues to rise. As of last Friday, the Mayor has also tried to entice vaccine-hesitant New Yorkers to get vaccinated through a $100 incentive, which according to de Blasio, resulted in over 11,000 people receiving a single dose in the subsequent four days.