Diwali Will Officially Become a School Holiday in NYC Starting Next Year

NYC students will soon have a new day off to look forward to.

Starting in 2023, Diwali will be a public school holiday in NYC. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is one of the most prominent holidays in India, and it usually lasts for five consecutive days, where observers celebrate the victory of light over darkness. The holiday is predominantly celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs.

The decision was announced by Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks, who highlighted the importance of the festivity across multiple religions.

"We've done it with Eid, we've done it with Lunar New Year. We do it with so many other days and so many other cultures that we acknowledge," Adams said during a press conference. "We are going to encourage children to learn about what is Diwali, [and] we're going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the Festival of Lights, and how do you turn a light on within yourself."

In order to add Diwali as a holiday, officials had to remove "Anniversary Day" for public schools. The move ensures that students will meet the required 180 days of attendance per year. This year's Diwali begins on Monday, October 24.