NYC Public Schools Have Officially Eliminated Snow Days This Year

New York kids won't get to sleep in on snowy winter days anymore. This year, the beloved tradition of snow days won't exist anymore in the Big Apple.

Chancellor David Banks recently told Fox 5's Good Day New York that on days when schools are closed due to emergencies (including snow), students will still attend classes via remote learning. This decision will help teachers and students alike to meet the attendance criteria, which states that students must receive 180 days of instruction in a school year.

"There are technically no more snow days," Banks said. 'With the new technology that we have—that's one of the good things that came out of COVID—if a snow day comes around, we want to make sure that our kids continue to learn."

Students will resume classes on September 8 in NYC. While snow days are canceled for the 2022-2023 school year, policies are reassessed and reevaluated yearly.