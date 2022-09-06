Say Goodbye, NYC Is Retiring All of Its MetroCard Machines

The Big Apple is soon going to lose one of its giants—or rather, many of them. By the end of 2023, the city's iconic metal MetroCard machines will be phased out completely.

The MTA recently announced the news via Twitter, telling New Yorkers that OMNY vending machines will replace the old ones. With the OMNY technology, citizens and tourists alike can pay at the turnstile with a simple tap of their contactless device or card rather than swiping in with the current MetroCard system.

While the new method is surely more efficient, the news were met with bittersweet nostalgia by city residents. "NOOOO WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS?!?!," reads one of the tweets in response to the MTA's. "what is WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE," complains another one. Some users have more practical questions about the MTA's choice, saying the replacement of the old machines with OMNY ones will create problems for those who don't own smartphones or devices equipped with contactless technology, including some elderly residents or people experiencing homelessness.

Luckily, though, the tap-in option is only an additional service provided by OMNY machines. Those wishing to use a physical card can do so by purchasing an OMNY card at many stores across the city, including Walgreens, CVS, and 7-Eleven. OMNY cards are reloadable with cash or credit cards at vendors that sell them, and they are equipped with the same contactless technology.

The old MetroCard machines will begin to be switched out starting early next year, and the process should be completed by the end of 2023, Curbed reports. The machines first started serving NYC's subway stations in 1999 after the system phased out tokens. They'll be retiring after 24 years of service.