Michelin Just Added These 30 NYC Restaurant to Its Guide

Get ready to update your list of must-try restaurants. The Michelin Guide has just announced its September addition of 30 NYC restaurants.

On Tuesday morning, the world-famous culinary guide announced the names of 30 restaurants in the NYC area have been added to its rolodex. A restaurant appears on the list doesn't mean it's automatically receiving a star or or any other accolades from the guide, but it still indicates an interest in the business' offerings and a chance at prizes.

The 30 restaurants on the list are in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, as well as Westchester County. The award winners will be selected from the list in the near future, with the official ceremony being held on October 6 at Hudson Yards' restaurant Peak, Eater NY reports.

Here's the complete list of the Michelin Guide's NYC September additions: