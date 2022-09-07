Michelin Just Added These 30 NYC Restaurant to Its Guide
They're in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and Westchester.
Get ready to update your list of must-try restaurants. The Michelin Guide has just announced its September addition of 30 NYC restaurants.
On Tuesday morning, the world-famous culinary guide announced the names of 30 restaurants in the NYC area have been added to its rolodex. A restaurant appears on the list doesn't mean it's automatically receiving a star or or any other accolades from the guide, but it still indicates an interest in the business' offerings and a chance at prizes.
The 30 restaurants on the list are in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, as well as Westchester County. The award winners will be selected from the list in the near future, with the official ceremony being held on October 6 at Hudson Yards' restaurant Peak, Eater NY reports.
Here's the complete list of the Michelin Guide's NYC September additions:
- Al Coro in Chelsea, Manhattan
- Aldama in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
- Cadence in East Village, Manhattan
- Chambers in Tribeca, Manhattan
- Clay in Harlem, Manhattan
- Clover Hill in Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn
- Contento in East Harlem, Manhattan
- Covacha on the Upper East Side, Manhattan
- Ensenada in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
- Gem on the Lower East Side, Manhattan
- HAGS in the East Village, Manhattan
- Ito in Tribeca, Manhattan
- Jolene in Nolita, Manhattan
- La Devozione: The Oval in Chelsea, Manhattan
- La Casa Bronxville in Westchester County
- L'Abeille in Tribeca, Manhattan
- The Lambs Club in Midtown, Manhattan
- Oiji Mi in Flatiron, Manhattan
- One White Street in Tribeca, Manhattan
- Peak in Hudson Yards, Manhattan
- Place des Fêtes in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
- Reverence in Harlem, Manhattan
- Risbo in Flatbush, Brooklyn
- Sami & Susu on the Lower East Side, Manhattan
- San Carlo Osteria Piemonte in Soho, Manhattan
- Semma in Greenwich Village, Manhattan
- Sobre Masa in Bushwick, Brooklyn
- Sona in Flatiron, Manhattan
- Tagmo in the Seaport District, Manhattan
- Zaab Zaab in Elmhurst, Queens