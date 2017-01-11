That Crazy Floating Pool Idea Is Almost a Crazy Floating Pool Reality

For years, we've been teased with plans and renderings for a futuristic floating pool on one of NYC's waterways. But now, it appears the cross-shaped water-floating-on-water project -- or + POOL -- is close to actually living somewhere outside our dreams.

Friends of + POOL, the non-profit group behind the pool plans, announced it has chosen 10 sites scattered across NYC's harbors and waterways where its marine engineers and water quality experts will conduct feasibility studies and tests to determine the best places for the 200ft by 200ft swimming hole. Just last summer, the organization proved its technology successfully filters NYC river water -- yes, the actual sludge that surrounds the boroughs -- to safe pool water quality without having to use chemicals, which transformed the idea into an actual project.