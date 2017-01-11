News

New Maps Show the Insane Rent Prices Across NYC Neighborhoods

By Published On 08/20/2015 By Published On 08/20/2015
Courtesy of Zumper

Summer moving season in NYC is, well, a traumatic experience, and according to new maps released by real estate site Zumper, this summer has been no exception. Sigh.

The maps (below) show how expensive it has become to rent a 1-bedroom apartment in several neighborhoods in Manhattan and Brooklyn this summer, and it's not a very pretty picture.

While insanely expensive neighborhoods remained insanely expensive, such as Tribeca ($4,100/month) and Dumbo ($3,845/month), prices shot up in Brooklyn neighborhoods like Greenpoint and Crown Heights, meaning you'll have to cross the bridges -- and then keep going -- to find reasonable rates. Likewise, median rents were slightly less unaffordable in neighborhoods comprising the upper reaches of Manhattan, such as Harlem ($2,100) and Washington Heights ($1,750), according to Zumper's analysis

To top it all off, NYC's overall median rent for a 1-bedroom held steady at $3,100 this summer, securing the city's title as the second most expensive rental market in the country (behind San Francisco), according to the site. So, just keep that little morsel in mind while you check out the maps... and try not to cry.
 

Courtesy of Zumper
Courtesy of Zumper

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and still feels the pain from moving earlier this summer. Send help -- and news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

