New Maps Show the Insane Rent Prices Across NYC Neighborhoods

Summer moving season in NYC is, well, a traumatic experience, and according to new maps released by real estate site Zumper, this summer has been no exception. Sigh.

The maps (below) show how expensive it has become to rent a 1-bedroom apartment in several neighborhoods in Manhattan and Brooklyn this summer, and it's not a very pretty picture.

While insanely expensive neighborhoods remained insanely expensive, such as Tribeca ($4,100/month) and Dumbo ($3,845/month), prices shot up in Brooklyn neighborhoods like Greenpoint and Crown Heights, meaning you'll have to cross the bridges -- and then keep going -- to find reasonable rates. Likewise, median rents were slightly less unaffordable in neighborhoods comprising the upper reaches of Manhattan, such as Harlem ($2,100) and Washington Heights ($1,750), according to Zumper's analysis.