NYC's Most Sweltering Subway Stations

Fanning your face with a dollar-slice plate did little to save you at stations like World Trade Center, where the heat reached 101 degrees, or the Fulton St 4-5 platform, which came in just under that at 99 degrees, according to the report. But a few stations were surprisingly humane -- like the 5th Avenue-59th Street N/Q/R, which came in at a relatively frigid 68 degrees. A sweat-free paradise, really.

Check out WNYC's map for the rest. Oh, and you might not want to look at the forecast for the next week...

