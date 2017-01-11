NYC's Most Sweltering Subway Stations

Every summer, the subway brings New Yorkers together under a common unifying theme: back sweat. But it turns out that some stations are slow-cooking us more than others.
A survey conducted by WNYC on Wednesday found that many subway platforms were almost as hot or hotter than above ground, and at least two platforms broke 100 degrees. Unsurprisingly, temperatures at almost every station measured were uncomfortably hot, but the hottest was the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall 4/5/6 platform, which hit a stupidly stifling 106.6 degrees just after 7pm, according to the report. Our brows are sweating just thinking about it.
Fanning your face with a dollar-slice plate did little to save you at stations like World Trade Center, where the heat reached 101 degrees, or the Fulton St 4-5 platform, which came in just under that at 99 degrees, according to the report. But a few stations were surprisingly humane -- like the 5th Avenue-59th Street N/Q/R, which came in at a relatively frigid 68 degrees. A sweat-free paradise, really.
Check out WNYC's map for the rest. Oh, and you might not want to look at the forecast for the next week...
