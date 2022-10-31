NYC Companies Will Now Be Required to Add Salary Range to Job Listings

Forget about wasting so much time interviewing for an underpaid gig. Finding a job that pays your bills—and weeding out the ones that don't—is about to become much easier in NYC.

Starting Tuesday, a new law will require New York City-based companies to add salary ranges in their job listings. The new measure, which aims at improving pay transparency and fighting off discrimination, will affect companies with at least four employees, the New York City Commission on Human Rights announced in a memo. Owners as well as individual employers count towards the four-person requirement, and as long as at least one person is based in NYC, the law applies and the workplace is covered.

Employers will have a specific set of guidelines to follow to comply with the new rules. On each job listing, salary ranges will need to be clearly defined and not open-ended. They will have to state a minimum pay (which can be hourly, salary, or another metric) as well as a maximum pay. The range will be considered a "good faith salary," which indicates that the employer honestly believes at the time of the job listing that they are willing to pay the candidate a number within the range.

It will take a while for companies to adapt to the changes and first-time offenses will not be fined. If a company is caught in violation of the rule and it isn't corrected within 30 days of the notice, the company could face civil penalties of up to $250,000. The new law won't apply to temporary staffing agencies, as they already disclose the required information via the New York State Wage Theft Prevention Act.

Originally, the law was supposed to go into effect in May, but it got delayed following criticism from companies and business groups. At the time, they claimed that they were not consulted about the proposed measure and that the wording of the proposed law was vague.

For more information, you can visit the NYCHR memo on this website.