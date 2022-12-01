The NYC Sanitation Department's Anti-Rat Merch Is the Perfect Christmas Gift

You have probably heard the anti-rat line on TikTok, and now you can also wear it. NYC's Sanitation Department just launched a new t-shirt featuring a viral soundbite with the holidays right around the corner.

Quoting Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch's October 17 speech that has since gone viral, the new Sanitation Department t-shirt reads, "The rats don't run this city. We do." Going for $48 and now available for preorder, the shirt depicts a picture of a terrified rat crossed out by a red prohibition sign. The shirt, which was created by NYC&Co (the official merchandise vendor of the city), was designed by one of the Department's own employees, Sebastian Mejias, and its proceeds go directly to the city's general fund.