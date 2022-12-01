The NYC Sanitation Department's Anti-Rat Merch Is the Perfect Christmas Gift
The t-shirt is $48.
You have probably heard the anti-rat line on TikTok, and now you can also wear it. NYC's Sanitation Department just launched a new t-shirt featuring a viral soundbite with the holidays right around the corner.
Quoting Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch's October 17 speech that has since gone viral, the new Sanitation Department t-shirt reads, "The rats don't run this city. We do." Going for $48 and now available for preorder, the shirt depicts a picture of a terrified rat crossed out by a red prohibition sign. The shirt, which was created by NYC&Co (the official merchandise vendor of the city), was designed by one of the Department's own employees, Sebastian Mejias, and its proceeds go directly to the city's general fund.
Tisch's October speech included a proposal to limit the amount of time trash bags can be out on NYC's streets, part of the city's attempt to curb city's growing rat population. It also just listed a new, highly paying job to become NYC's Director of Rodent Mitigation.
You can preorder the anti-rat shirt until December 4, and deliveries are expected by December 23, just in time for Christmas. For a chance to get your own viral t-shirt, you can visit this website.