NYC's Seaport District Has Ice Skating & Thousands of Holiday Lights This Season

New Yorkers will soon be able to enter a winter wonderland with gorgeous skyline views. This winter, NYC is bringing ice skating, beautiful art installations, and celebrations to the Seaport District.

Beginning November 22 and through late February 2023, the ice rink will open to the public on Seaport Square, and guests will get the chance to skate surrounded by the iconic NYC skyline. If that wasn't enough, Aurora, a beautiful overhead light installation, will spread above the rink and will make every visitor feel like they're skating under the northern lights. The rink will be open daily, and while skating is free, skates rental begin at $23. On opening day, rentals will also be available free of charge. You can book your admission and rentals here.

Celebrations are in order throughout the winter season at the Seaport District. Right before the holidays, on November 29, the district will enchant visitors with a massive holiday tree-lighting event. It will take place on Fulton Street at the entrance to the Seaport's cobblestones, and it will begin at 5 pm. In addition to lighting the tree, there will be musical performances as well as a special appearance from Santa himself.

On Sunday, December 18, the district will celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah. The Jewish Learning Center will host the annual menorah lighting ceremony, which will start at the ice rink and will feature musical entertainment from local artists as well as traditional Hanukkah treats.

Visitors will also get the chance to shop and dine at the Seaport district, and there will be plenty of options to choose from. From November 29 and through Christmas Eve, there will even be a pop-up event from Choose Love, where visitors will be able to shop for those in need buying items ranging from emergency medical kits to essential hygiene and baby products, among many others. Among the many drinking and dining options, guests will find Dante's Negroni Bar offering delicious gingerbread negronis, as well as a Mister Dips pop-up store. For a full list of local restaurants, you can visit this website.

For more information and a complete list of events and activities, you can head over to the Seaport District website.