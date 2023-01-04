Snake Complaints in NYC Jumped Almost 70% Last Year

New Yorkers might be used to rats and cockroaches, but snakes?

According to 311 data, 2022 saw a surprising spike in snake complaints in the Big Apple. While the overall number is still small, NYC saw a 69% increase since 2021. New Yorkers picked up the phone in 22 separate instances to complain about the slithering animals.

The Bronx and Manhattan tied for highest number of complaints, with seven for each borough in 2022. Brooklyn followed right after with six complaints, while both Queens and Staten Island only counted one each.According to the New York Post, one of the incidents occurred in the Bronx witnessed a viper finding its way into a residence in February. In March, someone in Brooklyn complained that a snake was being housed in a dwelling. Currently, while not all snakes are considered illegal in NYC, many of them are. Vipers, cobras, pythons, and anacondas are banned in NYC, while species king snakes, corn snakes, and milk snakes are allowed.

Last year's 22 snake complaints are only a small portion of a larger "illegal animals" complaint field. Since January 1, the 311 hotline counted 440 illegal animals complaints, with the most of them (180) coming from Queens.