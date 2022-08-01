Heads Up, NYC's Speed Cameras Are Now Running 24/7

New York City's drivers will officially have to pump the breaks all day, starting today.

Beginning Monday, August 1, all speed cameras across the Big Apple will begin functioning 24/7, thanks to legislation passed by Governor Kathy Hochul in June. Previously, they were only active at selected times, specifically from 6 am–10 pm on weekdays.

There are currently 2,000 speed cameras across the city, and 750 of them will be monitoring traffic around school zones. According to official data from the City of New York, school zones that were equipped with speed cameras reported an 8% decline in crashes where people got injured and a 20% decline in crashes where children (who were either walking or riding their bikes) were injured.

Expressways like Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn's Eastern Parkway, Bronx's Grand Concourse, and Queens' Rockaway Boulevard also benefited from the presence of speed cameras. The number of violations issued decreased by more than 80% since the streets were first equipped with them, the city's report shows, meaning more drivers are following the law. According to StreetsBlogNY, pedestrian deaths rose by a double-digit percentage across the city last year, prompting lawmakers to look for more ways to crack down on reckless drivers.

The cameras will be able to catch any driver who's going 10 miles an hour or more above the speed limit. Drivers who are found guilty will be treated in the same way regardless of their speed or of how many times they were caught speeding before. They will be responsible for $50 fines for any violation.