The New York City Starbucks Reserve Roastery Becomes 10th Unionized Store

The Starbucks union movement continues to spread across the US, as workers at a 10th corporate-owned store in New York City voted to form a union on April 1. Like the recent unionization of a Starbucks in Seattle, the corporation's hometown, the unionization of this 10th store was particularly symbolic.

The most recent workers that voted to unionize are employed at a Starbucks Reserve Roastery. These stores are elevated shops that include more upscale service and exclusive features meant to create a more high-end experience for customers. Howard Schultz, the founder and original CEO of Starbucks, originally conceptualized these stores, and he returned to Starbucks on an interim basis to the role of CEO on April 4, as Kevin Johnson stepped down from the position.