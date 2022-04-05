The New York City Starbucks Reserve Roastery Becomes 10th Unionized Store
The labor movement across company-owned stores continues to grow.
The Starbucks union movement continues to spread across the US, as workers at a 10th corporate-owned store in New York City voted to form a union on April 1. Like the recent unionization of a Starbucks in Seattle, the corporation's hometown, the unionization of this 10th store was particularly symbolic.
The most recent workers that voted to unionize are employed at a Starbucks Reserve Roastery. These stores are elevated shops that include more upscale service and exclusive features meant to create a more high-end experience for customers. Howard Schultz, the founder and original CEO of Starbucks, originally conceptualized these stores, and he returned to Starbucks on an interim basis to the role of CEO on April 4, as Kevin Johnson stepped down from the position.
Since the union drive at Starbucks began and then spread quickly to more than 150 stores, the corporation has been accused by workers of union-busting tactics. Despite efforts to disrupt organization efforts, which Starbucks Workers United spearheaded, more stores have announced intent to unionize, and votes to unionize continue.
The latest Starbucks union vote comes alongside another historic labor moment. On April 2, Amazon workers in Staten Island voted to join the first union in the US at the mega-corporation. Amazon has worked hard to keep its workers from unionizing, similar to Starbucks. With continued wins for workers at Starbucks shops and the first major win for Amazon workers, more labor unions may form at other giant corporations this year.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.